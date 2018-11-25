2 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside Orlando Pappa Johns

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two men were killed and two others were injured in a shooting outside a pizza shop in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies received a call about a shooting outside a Papa John’s pizza shop on Saturday evening. Lt. Bob Padilla said in an email that They found a 20-year-old man dead by a car and three other men injured.

One of the victims, a 20-year-old who went inside the Papa Johns to ask for help, was taken to the hospital, where he died. The other two men, ages 19 and 21, were at the hospital, where one of the men was undergoing surgery, officials said.

Deputies received a description of a car that fled from the scene, heading south on Orange Blossom Trail. The vehicle then turned onto Sand Lake Road and then went northbound on Orange Avenue.

Officials said the driver was in custody on fleeing charges, and they believe he could be connected to the shooting.

Deputies began searching for the suspect’s vehicle and discovered it had been involved in a crash shortly after the shooting. The car fled, but deputies stopped it and the 21-year-old driver was taken into custody.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

