2-year-old Florida girl dies after being left in hot car all day

PENSACOLA, Fla. - A 36-year-old Florida woman slept as her 2-year-old daughter died in a car parked outside her apartment, authorities said.

The Pensacola News Journal reported that Jessica Monell faces charges of homicide-neglect manslaughter, child neglect and possession of a controlled substance.

Escambia County Sheriff's Maj. Andrew Hobbs said Monell arrived at the Aqua Porta Apartments around 6 a.m. Wednesday, went inside and apparently fell asleep until shortly before 4 p.m. He said she left her daughter, Joy Monell, in the car until then.

Hobbs said investigators found three bags containing suspected crystal meth and other drugs in Monell's home.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recorded a heat index of 82 degrees in Pensacola on Wednesday.

A lawyer wasn't listed for Morell.

