3 children, 2 adults injured in bus stop crash near Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol says a driver lost control of a vehicle, drove into a bus stop Friday morning and hit two adults and three children.

The crash was reported at a Lynx bus stop on Silver Star Road at Powers Drive in Pine Hills.

Lt. Kim Montes said the injured were taken to a hospital under a trauma alert. She said none appeared to have life-threatening injuries.

According to troopers, Joseph Charitable, 54, of Orlando, lost control of his vehicle for an unknown reason and struck a bench and five pedestrians at the bus stop. Video from the scene showed a white minivan in the grass next to a power pole, with power lines draping down next to the sidewalk.

Charges are pending against Charitable, who was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, the FHP said.

Alcohol did play a role in the wreck, according to the FHP.