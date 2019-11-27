TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gun dealers in Florida have begun seeing an uptick in gun purchases, based on background check applications in June.

Thousands are expected to start the purchasing process Friday. Gun sales have lagged in Florida since 2016 set a record for over a million background checks.

The slowdown held through the first six months of 2019, but that changed about the same time an impeachment and proposed ban on assault weapons in Florida started getting traction.

“Any time you have uncertainty, you are going to have people that are going to want to go ahead and buy it now, because if I buy it now, I can own it. Some people would even say it they pass a law, they’d have to take it away from me,” said pawn shop owner, Mark Folmar.

Black Friday could be, and often is, the biggest day of the year for Florida gun dealers.

“Politics always is going to have a little bit to do with it, but it’s that time of the year. It’s the holiday season and hunting season. It’s a good time of the year for gun sales,” said Brandon Long with Kevin’s Guns and Sporting Goods in Tallahassee.

If history is any guide, 9,000 to 11,000 people will apply for background checks on Friday.

On Wednesday, the wait for a background check to be processed took just minutes.

On Friday, it could be an hour or more.

All guns sold in Florida are subject to a three-day waiting period unless the buyer holds a concealed-carry permit.