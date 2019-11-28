DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man eating dinner with his family Wednesday evening died after he went to check on gunfire outside and was shot through the front door.

Daytona Beach police say 36-year-old Fausto Flores-Hernandez was at the dinner table with two children and three adults at 7:30 p.m. at their Daytona Beach home when he heard gunshots outside.

Police say he walked to the front door to investigate and was shot in the head when a bullet ripped through the door. He died in the doorway.

Authorities found at least 20 shell casings around the home, Daytona Deputy Police Chief Jakrai Young said. Investigators also found bullet holes in the house -- specifically through the front window, next to the door.

“It looks like (Hernandez) was eating right there by the door, so he stood up, and one shot came through the door, and that’s the one that struck him," Young told WKMG-TV.

Young said authorities believe the house was targeted, but they don’t know who inside was the intended target.

This was the third fatal shooting in Daytona Beach this week.