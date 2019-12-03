17 people rescued from boat off Florida coast
The migrants received food and medical attention
MIAMI – A joint boat rescue in South Florida.
The Coast Guard and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office saved 17 people from a boat that had issues after leaving the Bahamas on Thanksgiving.
The four Haitian migrants and three Bahamian migrants were rescued about 17 miles off the coast of Juno Beach.
They received food and medical attention and will be transferred to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.
