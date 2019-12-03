Beach patrol finds hammerhead shark carcass on Florida beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – A fire-rescue captain patrolling a Florida beach found the carcass of a hammerhead shark.
Delray Beach Fire-Rescue tweeted that Capt. Scott Demarest found the shark on its left side in the sand about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.
The South Florida SunSentinel reports officials don’t know whether the shark was dead when it washed ashore or if someone caught it and left it there.
Fire officials say Florida Atlantic University is collecting tissue samples before disposing of the carcass.
A DBFR Ocean Rescue captain discovered a deceased hammerhead shark during his morning beach patrol about a quarter mile north of Atlantic Avenue today. @FloridaAtlantic will collect samples from the shark before it is disposed of. pic.twitter.com/Dzo4aFlRFd— Delray Beach Fire (@DelrayBeachFire) December 3, 2019
