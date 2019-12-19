Casey DeSantis could be most active first lady in decades

Gov. Ron DeSantis promised to be an active executive when he was sworn into office nearly a year ago. What he didn’t mention, is that Floridians would also be getting one of the most active first lady in decades.

On the day he was sworn in, Ron DeSantis quoted Alexander Hamilton.

“Energy in the executive is the leading character in the definition of good government,” said DeSantis.

He didn’t make it clear that Floridians were getting a two for one deal.

In a little less than a year, First Lady Casey DeSantis has taken on mental health in schools, teen suicide prevention and worked with first responders on PTSD and other concerns.

“I can either sit by or I can be active,” Casey DeSantis said.

With all she is doing, she is one of the most active first ladies that Florida has seen in recent memory.

“Never once has the governor ever said to me, ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ or ‘Can I see what you’re doing, or let’s review it.’ From the beginning, he’s always told me, ‘Lead with conviction and principle, and do what you know in your heart to be right and go do it,’” Casey DeSantis said.

There is also another first in the works.

“Has there ever been, in the history of Florida, three children, 3 years of age and under? And so far, we’ve gone back to 1845, and we haven’t seen anything yet,” Casey DeSantis said. “It’s a lot for the Mansion.”

The DeSantis’ are expecting another child in March.

“Just because he is the governor of Florida doesn’t mean he gets out of diaper duty, so he will be doing that at 2:00 a.m." she said.

The first lady said the plan for the holidays is to enjoy the food, as she’s eating for two.