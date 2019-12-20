DeSantis closes first year in office with strong voter approval

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly two-thirds of Floridians approve of Gov. Ron DeSantis job performance as his first year in office comes to a close -- slightly more than liked his performance earlier in the year.

DeSantis gets high marks throughout the state, including a 56% approval rating from voters in heavily Democratic Southeast Florida. His strongest support is in North Florida, where 72% approve of the governor’s performance.

His strong approval ratings among Republicans (93%) and independents (62%) are not surprising. The 40% approval by Democrats of this Republican who won office by a margin of 0.41% just over a year ago is nothing short of remarkable in today’s polarized political environment.

QUESTION: Do you approve or disapprove of Ron DeSantis’s job performance as governor?

This telephone poll of 625 people was conducted between Dec. 11-16 by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy Inc. of Jacksonville. The pollsters said the margin for error is no more than ±4%.