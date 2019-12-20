More behavioral cash needed to shorten time in foster care

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida law already requires the Department of Children and Families to limit children to no more than a year in foster care, but many spend eighteen months or more our of their homes before the state moves to end parental rights and find a permanent home.

A plan to speed up permanency for foster children is raising concerns.

Just over 25,000 foster children in Florida will spend Christmas away from their parents. Best practices and Florida law requires DCF to find a permanent home for foster children after a year, but Mike Watkins, who runs Big Bend Community Based Care, says it seldom happens.

“The exit cohorts are running about eighteen months," he said.

Now, the state is pushing to get closer to the one year deadline.

But a report by the Florida State University College of Medicine says that 80% of the children in foster care are there because their parents have mental health or substance abuse issues.

Karen Gievers, a retired circuit judge and longtime child advocate, says a year or less would be best for children. Watkins, who cares for over 900 foster children across North Florida, says a shorter time in care is desired, but he added:

“If it comes down to the mom and dad, in the eyes of a judge, deserve another month or another chance, I think those are also deserved options," he said.

In the end, any change will take more money. The governor is proposing $20 million more to help in adoptions, but experts say the real need is for drug treatment.