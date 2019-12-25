12-foot great white shark lurking in South Florida

BISCAYNE BAY, Fla. – A 12-foot, 4-inch great white shark has joined the snowbirds visiting South Florida for the holidays.

The massive 998 lb. shark named Ironbound was tracked Monday just south of Bill Baggs State Park on Key Biscayne, according to Ocearch.

Ironbound has slowly made the journey south since beginning the move in October off the coast of Cape Cod. The shark was first tracked near Florida on Dec. 4.

Named after the West Ironbound Island near Nova Scotia, the male shark was originally tagged in the Northwest Atlantic Ocean by the organization which looks to return the oceans to balance and abundance.