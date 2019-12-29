Live video on Instagram leads to arrest of wanted man

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Social media can sometimes be redundant or overwhelming, but for a couple of deputies, watching an Instagram live feed is what led to a man they had been searching for wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting and robbery.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, deputies were watching an Instagram livestream. Volusia County Deputy Billy Leven was watching the livestream in search of Kevin Gaines Jr., 20. Deputies had been trying to find the man for alleged crimes since November.

As deputies walked around a house, Gaines realized the police were there. Gaines abruptly ended the livestream, but not before saying the police were at his home, but he didn't go outside.

Police begin to surround the home, but a family member insisted Gaines was not in the house. Eventually, Gaines went out of the house and was arrested.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Gaines was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm by a delinquent, warrants for grand theft auto, criminal mischief and no valid driver’s license.

Gaines was also arrested for warrants for bond revocation on previous charges of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, two counts of possession of a firearm by a delinquent, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and no valid driver’s license.