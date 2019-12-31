Start your year with a First Day hike

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida is treating its residents and visitors to free, ranger-led hikes on New Year’s morning at dozens of state parks.

“First-day hikers will experience some of our 2,200 miles of trails that are great not only for walking, but running, cycling and strolling with children as well,” said Eric Draper, director of Florida State Parks.

There are 62 guided hikes scheduled across the Wednesday, some starting as early as 7 a.m. and some scheduled for the early afternoon for people who were out late the night before or who need to drive a little further to get to the park.

In Northeast Florida, there are First Day Hikes at Little Talbot Island and Pumpkin Hill state parks in Jacksonville, Anastasia in St. Augustine and Faver-Dykes in southern St. Johns County, Fork Clinch in Fernandina Beachy, Washington Oaks in Flagler County, Ravine Gardens in Palatka, and Paynes Prairie in Micanopy.

“From the Keys to archeological mounds, from first-magnitude natural springs to coral reefs, our state’s beauty is unparalleled, and we cherish the opportunity to show that to visitors during the First Day Hikes and beyond,” said Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Noah Valenstein.

For more information and to find a First Day Hike near you, visit FloridaStateParks.org.