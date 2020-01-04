No parking: Driver accidentally backs car into Florida hotel pool

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – No one was injured when a driver accidentally drove into the pool at a Holiday Inn Express near West Palm Beach on Friday afternoon, police said.

The driver of the black Hyundai backed through a gate and crashed into the swimming pool. The driver and passenger were able to safely get out of the car, West Palm Beach police said in a tweet.

West Palm Beach police posted a video on Twitter of the car being pulled out of the water later Friday afternoon.

And this is how it gets removed. #westpalmbeach pic.twitter.com/ZUei4RMEzT — West Palm Beach PD (@WestPalmPD) January 3, 2020

No other details were available about the crash.