No parking: Driver accidentally backs car into Florida hotel pool

Photo: West Palm Beach PD
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – No one was injured when a driver accidentally drove into the pool at a Holiday Inn Express near West Palm Beach on Friday afternoon, police said.

The driver of the black Hyundai backed through a gate and crashed into the swimming pool. The driver and passenger were able to safely get out of the car, West Palm Beach police said in a tweet.

West Palm Beach police posted a video on Twitter of the car being pulled out of the water later Friday afternoon.

No other details were available about the crash.

