Judicial nominating process questioned

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis could make his fourth and fifth appointments to the nine-member Florida Supreme Court as early as next week.

A nine-member panel appointed by the governor is expected to send at least six names to DeSantis after meeting all weekend. But critics of the process warn there is a danger that the court is being politicized.

This weekend, 32 people, mostly judges, will be interviewed to fill the two open seats on the state Supreme Court.

“All nine of the members are ultimately appointed by the governor, but four of the nine are appointed by the governor from recommendations made to him from the Florida Bar,” said Daniel Nordby, chair of the Florida Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission.

It hasn’t always been done this way.

In the mid-1970s, the elected high court was rocked with scandal.

Appellate judges became appointed.

Then-Gov. Reubin Askew created a commission to make recommendations. He appointed three members, the Florida Bar named three and, together, the two groups appointed another three.

It had been called a model for the nation. But in 2001, all of the appointments went back to the governor.

“Unfortunately, in recent years, it has really become a very politicized process,” said Damien Filer, with Progress Florida.

DeSantis has made no secret what he is looking for in a judge.

“The judiciary, while important, must be limited,” said DeSantis in his inaugural address.

But critics worry concentrating too much power in the governor can have consequences.

“We could see what would be an all-out ban on abortion here in Florida, even if Roe v. Wade stands at the federal level,” Filer said.

Democrats have filed legislation that would return nominating commissions to three gubernatorial appointments and three Florida Bar appointments, with the six naming three more people.

It is unlikely to get a hearing in a GOP-controlled Legislature.

Supporters of the governor appointing all nine to the nominating commission are quick to point out that he’s elected and can be held accountable, while members of the Florida Bar are not.

Those making the recommendation have only one concern.

“We’re looking for people with the highest level of integrity, the intellectual ability to do the job and judicial temperament,” Nordby said.

While the governor will name two more justices to the court, the replacements are for judges who he appointed last January and who have been elevated to a federal appeals court by President Donald Trump.