71ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

71ºF

Florida

Fisherman catches 350 pound grouper off Florida coast

CNN Newsource

Tags: Fish, Grouper, Florida
Warsaw grouper
Warsaw grouper (CNN)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A man in Florida has a fish story to tell -- a *huge* one! But this one is true.

The fisherman caught a Warsaw grouper weighing a whopping 350-pounds!

It was caught with a hook and line in December in roughly 600-feet of water.

Biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission estimate the fish is 50-years-old.

That makes it the oldest sample they’ve ever collected for their program.

Warsaw groupers can grow to nearly eight-foot long and can weigh up to nearly 600-pounds.

The largest one ever caught in Florida was nearly 440-pounds.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.