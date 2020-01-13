Fisherman catches 350 pound grouper off Florida coast
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A man in Florida has a fish story to tell -- a *huge* one! But this one is true.
The fisherman caught a Warsaw grouper weighing a whopping 350-pounds!
It was caught with a hook and line in December in roughly 600-feet of water.
Biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission estimate the fish is 50-years-old.
That makes it the oldest sample they’ve ever collected for their program.
Warsaw groupers can grow to nearly eight-foot long and can weigh up to nearly 600-pounds.
The largest one ever caught in Florida was nearly 440-pounds.
