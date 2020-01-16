Baby otters born at Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – It’s otterly exciting news!
Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo announced the births of two Asian small-clawed otter pups.
They were born just before Thanksgiving. The parents, Duncan and Chitra, tucked their pups safely away.
“The new parents worked diligently for weeks to outfit their den with blankets, pine straw and sticks, making it impossible to peek inside,” the zoo said. “For nearly a month, the zookeepers waited patiently as Duncan and Chitra tucked their pups safely away and took turns coming out to eat and swim.”
The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Click here for more inforamtion.
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.