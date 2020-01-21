Report: Lucky’s Market to close all but 1 Florida stores

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – All but one of the 21 Lucky’s Market locations in Florida will close this year, according to a report in the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. The closings include the three stores in Northeast Flordia, Neptune Beach, Orange Park and Gainesville.

More than 2,000 employees of the Florida stores were told the news early Tuesday morning. Displaced employees will receive severance pay, regional store director Jason Rief said told the newspaper.

Lucky’s Market, owned by Kroger, is among a growing market of organic grocers offering healthy foods, bulk dry goods, ready-made meals and organic produce. The grocer also allows customers to sip on beer and wine as they shop.

The Sun-Sentinel reported that only the West Melbourne Lucky’s Market will remain open after Feb. 12. Liquidation sales -- 25% off merchandise -- will start Wednesday.

No stores outside of Florida will be affected, according to the report.