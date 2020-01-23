Elder abuse review teams get Senate nod
Proposal sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Audrey Gibson, D-Jacksonville
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday backed a bill that would establish in law elder-abuse fatality review teams.
The proposal (SB 400), sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Audrey Gibson, D-Jacksonville, would allow the teams -- comprised of representatives of law-enforcement agencies, medical examiner’s offices, area agencies on aging and the state Agency for Health Care Administration, among others -- to be established in each judicial circuit to review deaths of seniors.
Gibson’s bill is now ready to go to the full Senate.
The House of Representatives is advancing a similar measure (HB 253), with the House Oversight, Transparency & Public Management Subcommittee approving the bill unanimously on Wednesday.
Florida has the highest percentage of senior residents in the nation.
News Service of Florida