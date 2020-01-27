Scary paint job makes $500k Florida home look like cartoon

NAPLES, Fla. – Florida residents in an upscale community are seeing red over a paint job on a half-million-dollar home.

The home was painted in large patches of extremely bright primary colors with random splatters throughout. The home in the Il Regalo Circle Community in Naples resembles a pre-school play toy or cartoon home.

Even the trees, lawn and mailbox were splattered with paint. Neighbors said the paint job got worse over the course of a week.

WBBH News reports that Collier County Code Enforcement are investigating the paint job.

Jeffrey Leibman, 40, is listed as the owner of the home, according to property appraiser records. Neighbors said he painted it, but the management company for the neighborhood said he no longer lives there.

The company estimated that reversing the paint job could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The TV station also reported that Liebman is facing drug charges for smuggling contraband into a detention facility.