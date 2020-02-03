New bill would allow more DNA testing in old cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Advances in DNA testing now make it possible to identify perpetrators who would have gone undetected a decade or two ago, but people convicted of a crime have been blocked from having crime scene DNA except in the most unusual circumstances.

New legislation, however, could lead to more being exonerations and convictions.

Tommy Zeigler has been on death row sine 1976. He was convicted in the murder of his wife, her parents and a handyman on Christmas Eve in 1975.

Zeigler has consistently said he was innocent.

“They say that is my blood where I stood over him, dripping blood, and beat him to death. No sir, that is not my blood,” said Zeigler in a 2000 interview.

But when it comes to modern testing of the DNA, Zeigler has been told no by both state and federal courts.

“You have to prove it would change the jury’s mind. I think that’s insane,” said Florida House Criminal Justice Subcommittee Chair James Grant, R-Tampa.

Grant said the standard is almost impossible to meet, and he wants it changed.

“A guy like Tommy Zeigler, the DNA may or not prove his innocence, but it certainly helps prove his case one way or another,” said Grant. “So what we’ve tried to do is set in place a pathway where we get to a more reliable credibility of conviction.”

This legislation, if enacted, will likely free some people who are innocent serving time in prison. It’s also likely to solve some cold cases.

“Because there are going to be some people who are not real bright -- they can lie to their lawyer and say, ‘Let’s go test it.’ And a match gets hit for a rape, a murder or something else that has gone unsolved,” Grant said.

For Zeigler, the possibility of retesting the DNA from the crime scene could mean the difference between dying in prison or on the outside.

“And until it happens to you, you don’t think it can happen to you,” Zeigler previously said.

According to the staff analysis for the legislation, 73 innocent people have been released from Florida prisons after DNA testing.

Only three people have been on death row longer than Zeigler.

On Monday, the DNA legislation unanimously cleared the Florida House Criminal Justice Subcommittee.