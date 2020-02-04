Adorable Alert! Zoo Miami welcomes first meerkat pups

MIAMI – We are literally crying from the cuteness!

For the first time in its history, meerkats have been born and are being successfully raised at Zoo Miami!

On January 18th, “Yam Yam,” an 8-year-old female who came to Zoo Miami from Busch Gardens in February of 2012, gave birth to two pups in a secluded area of the meerkat habitat, Zoo Miami said.

“Yam Yam shares the habitat with three unrelated brothers named “Gizmo,” “Joe,” and “Diego” that are 6 years old and arrived from the Brevard Zoo in June of 2018,” the zoo said. “Any one of these brothers could be the father and only DNA tests would be able to verify which one.”

You can visit the meerkat exhibit within the Critter Connection at Zoo Miami and see these new additions. Click here to watch the live meerkat cam.

(Photo Credit: Ron Magill)