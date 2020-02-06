Police free infant left inside locked car while parents shopped

Police in Fort Myers rescued an infant Thursday morning who was left inside a locked car while her parents went shopping, authorities said.

Officers were called to a retail shopping center about 10 a.m. after someone noticed the 4-month-old was alone inside a vehicle, according to the Fort Myers Police Department. Upon arrival, officers freed the child and tended to her while her parents were located.

Police said they learned that the infant’s parents had locked the girl inside their car while they went shopping at a nearby Dollar Tree store. The parents were arrested on suspicion of child neglect.

The girl was taken into the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.