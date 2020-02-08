5-year-old boy, man, 9 dogs killed in Florida house fire

SAN ANTONIO, Fla. – A house fire that broke out in west-central Florida overnight killed a 62-year-old man, a 5-year-old boy and and nine dogs, authorities said Saturday. Family members identified the man to WFTS-TV as 61-year-old Donald Maier.

A 3-year-old girl rescued from the home in San Antonio, Florida late Friday was in critical condition, Pasco County Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post.

The dogs killed in the fire included an adult male and eight puppies. Two other dogs were being cared for by Pasco County Animal Control, fire rescue officials said.

Fire officials said the cause of the blaze was still being evaluated.