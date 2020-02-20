Florida businessman says he hopes to convince President Trump to pardon Corrine Brown

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando businessman says he’s leading an effort to convince President Donald Trump to pardon ex-Congresswoman Corrine Brown, who is serving a five-year sentence at a Florida prison.

Brown, 73, was convicted on federal fraud and tax charges related to her role in using donations to the One Door for Education charity for personal expenses and events. She is serving her sentence at a federal prison in Sumter County.

News4Jax has not independently spoken with John Crossman, who sat down with WFTV in Orlando. He told the television station that he recently visited Brown in prison. A reporter asked why Crossman is trying to help the disgraced ex-lawmaker, who represented Florida’s 5th District.

“I do it because Christ calls me to do it. Why her? Because I know her, have a relationship with her,” Crossman told WFTV.

Crossman told WFTV he’s been doing prison ministry for 20 years, and is passionate about prison reform for nonviolent offenders. He said talks are ongoing with senior Republicans and Democrats in Washington, D.C.

Following her conviction, Brown and her appellate attorney, William Kent, appealed the conviction based on the dismissal of Juror 13. In January, a federal appeals court panel affirmed Brown’s conviction from 2017.

However, Brown is continuing to fight her conviction, asking a full federal appeals court to decided whether the juror was improperly dismissed from her trial because he said the “Holy Spirit” told him Brown was not guilty.