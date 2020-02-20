Group wants Florida voters to second guess themselves

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida voters will get a chance to second guess themselves before changing the state constitution under ballot language approved by the state Supreme Court on Thursday.

If voters approve the measure in November, any proposed constititional amendments on future ballots would have to be approved twice. That means voters would have to wait up to two years to again approve the changes they want. It would also give opponents of a proposed constitutional amendment two years to change voters' minds.

A political committee called “Keep Our Constitution Clean” is behind the effort. Organizers also set up a seperate non-profit corporation with the same name, which has spent nearly $9 million on the effort. That manuever has allowed organizers to shield the big money donors backing the proposed amendment.

The group’s website says it wants voters to “think twice” and fully understand the impact of changing the constitution before giving a proposal final approval.