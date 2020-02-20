42ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

42ºF

Florida

Group wants Florida voters to second guess themselves

Tags: Constitutional Amendments
The votes in Florida, Ohio, Missouri, Illinois and North Carolina are likely the last chance for Republicans to stop front-runner Donald Trump at the voting booth and avert a contested convention.
The votes in Florida, Ohio, Missouri, Illinois and North Carolina are likely the last chance for Republicans to stop front-runner Donald Trump at the voting booth and avert a contested convention. (John Sommers II/Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida voters will get a chance to second guess themselves before changing the state constitution under ballot language approved by the state Supreme Court on Thursday.

If voters approve the measure in November, any proposed constititional amendments on future ballots would have to be approved twice. That means voters would have to wait up to two years to again approve the changes they want. It would also give opponents of a proposed constitutional amendment two years to change voters' minds.

A political committee called “Keep Our Constitution Clean” is behind the effort. Organizers also set up a seperate non-profit corporation with the same name, which has spent nearly $9 million on the effort. That manuever has allowed organizers to shield the big money donors backing the proposed amendment.

The group’s website says it wants voters to “think twice” and fully understand the impact of changing the constitution before giving a proposal final approval.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.