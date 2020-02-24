DeSantis signs measure on police car parking

Condominium associations, homeowners’ associations and cooperative associations will not be able to prohibit law enforcement officers from parking police vehicles where they would ordinarily be allowed to park other cars as residents or guests.

Gov. Ron DeSantis late Friday signed a measure (SB 476) spurred by a situation in which a homeowners’ association told a Clearwater police officer that she needed to park a police car in her garage instead of a driveway, according to a Senate staff analysis.

The association had rules that prohibited parking commercial and government-issued vehicles in driveways.

The new law, sponsored by Sen. Ed Hooper, R-Clearwater, and Rep. Chip LaMarca, R-Lighthouse Point, went into effect upon DeSantis’ signature.