Lakeland officer, K9 to be featured on A&E TV show this week
Mark your calendar!
LAKELAND, Fla. – Exciting news for the Lakeland Police Department!
Sgt. Aaron Peterman and K-9 Blizzard will be competing in a new episode of America’s Top Dog on A&E this Wednesday.
According to the Lakeland Police Department’s Facebook page, the dynamic duo will be showcasing their skills during prime time at 9:00 p.m.
The weekly show, which premiered in January of this year, features four police K-9 teams and one civilian K-9 team competing in three rounds of competition. Sergeant Peterman and K-9 Blizzard joined then senior trainer Jeff Barrett and traveled to Los Angeles to film for the show after being selected from the more than 700 K-9 teams interviewed.
To read more, click here.
We are excited to announce our very own Sgt Aaron Peterman and K-9 Blizzard Will Be Competing In Episode 8 of...Posted by LakelandPD on Saturday, February 22, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.