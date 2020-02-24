Lakeland officer, K9 to be featured on A&E TV show this week

LAKELAND, Fla. – Exciting news for the Lakeland Police Department!

Sgt. Aaron Peterman and K-9 Blizzard will be competing in a new episode of America’s Top Dog on A&E this Wednesday.

According to the Lakeland Police Department’s Facebook page, the dynamic duo will be showcasing their skills during prime time at 9:00 p.m.

The weekly show, which premiered in January of this year, features four police K-9 teams and one civilian K-9 team competing in three rounds of competition. Sergeant Peterman and K-9 Blizzard joined then senior trainer Jeff Barrett and traveled to Los Angeles to film for the show after being selected from the more than 700 K-9 teams interviewed.

