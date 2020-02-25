Alimony revamp off table this year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A proposed revamp of the state’s alimony laws is off the table for the 2020 legislative session, according to the Senate sponsor of the proposal.

While a similar House bill (HB 843) has been approved by two committees and is scheduled to go before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Sen. Kelli Stargel’s measure (SB 1832) never made it out of its first committee in the Senate.

“So at this point in the process, it would be near impossible to get that done this year. We’ll keep working on it for next year,” Stargel, R-Lakeland, told The News Service of Florida on Tuesday.

The proposals would create a formula for judges to use when setting alimony payments and do away with “permanent,” or lifetime, alimony.

Alimony-reform efforts in the past have been highly contentious in the Legislature. Former Gov. Rick Scott, who is now a U.S. senator, twice vetoed alimony proposals. In his second veto in 2016, Scott blamed an even more-contentious child custody component included in that year’s version. In 2013, Scott vetoed a different version, objecting that alimony changes could have applied retroactively.