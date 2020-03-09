Arguments set on recreational pot measure

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments May 6 on a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana in the state.

The court on Friday issued an order scheduling arguments on the proposal by the political committee Make It Legal Florida.

The committee initially sought to put the measure on the 2020 ballot but is now targeting the 2022 ballot because it did not meet a petition-signature deadline. It submitted enough signatures, however, to trigger a Supreme Court review of the wording of the proposed constitutional amendment.

The proposal, in part, would allow adults 21 or older to “possess, use, purchase, display, and transport up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana and marijuana accessories for personal use for any reason.”

It has drawn opposition from Attorney General Ashley Moody and legislative leaders.