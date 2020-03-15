TSA worker at Orlando International Airport tests positive for coronavirus

A Transportation Security Officer at Orlando International Airport has received an initial positive test for the coronavirus, according to a spokesperson with the Transportation Security Administration.

In a statement to News4Jax’s news partner, WKMG News 6, TSA leaders said officers who were in close contact with the infected officer have been told to stay home and self-quarantine for the next two weeks. They also said extensive cleaning has been done where that officer worked.

Deborah Hanna is a union leader with AFGE and represents TSA officers at the airport.

"We have one officer who tested positive at [Orlando International Airport] and that they're doing everything they can to check and see who she worked with," she said.

Hanna said the officer is in her 30s, and had worked at a screening checkpoint for Gates 1-59, where gates for airlines such as American, United, Frontier and JetBlue are located. Hanna said it appears the officer had not traveled outside the country recently.

"I think it was probably on the job from somebody passing through," Hanna said.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority has performed enhanced cleaning of all areas where the officer worked.

A record 50 million passengers passed through Orlando International Airport in 2019 and each and every passenger has to make it through being checked at a security checkpoint.

“We have to do our job,” Hanna said. “We’re just kind of keeping our distance from each other as much as possible.”