Disney announces closure of stores, hotels Monday in response to coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney hotels and stores are following the lead of their theme parks and are planning to close temporarily.

Disney parks made the announcement on its twitter feed Monday.

All Disney stores in North America will close on March 17th.

Disney will also be closing all of its owned and operated locations at downtown Disney in Anaheim Tuesday.

The closings will also impact Disney Springs in Orlando, although some individual tenants may stay open.

Additionally, all company owned hotels at Walt Disney World Resort will close at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Hotel guests are being given the additional time to make other arrangements.

Disney says it will continue to monitor the coronavirus outbreak and stay in contact with health officials.

There’s no timetable for re-opening yet.