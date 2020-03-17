Man dies after house fire in Bradford County

HAMPTON, Fla. – A 57-year-old man passed away after a house fire in Bradford County Monday night.

A deputy with the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office was called to a house news US HWY 301 around 9:00 p.m.

Deputy Jacob Swaggerty tried to enter the home, but the flames were too strong, according to a police report.

The Bradford County Fire Department alongside Starke Fire Rescue put out the flames.

When firefighters went inside they found Leonard Blakeley, 57, had passed away.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.