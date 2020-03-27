Florida woman scratched her way to winning $2 million

ORLANDO, Fla. – What a great time for this 54-year-old Orlando woman to win big.

Clarivel Diaz claimed the $2 million top prize from the 100X Scratch-Off game, Florida Lottery officials announced.

Diaz chose to claim her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,605,000.

Her winning ticket was purchased from Murphy Express at 6150 South Goldenrod Road in Orlando. The retailer will receive a bonus of $4,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The odds of winning the 100X Scratch-Off are 1 in 3.46.