Florida woman scratched her way to winning $2 million

54-year-old took top prize in 100X Scratch-Off game

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

Tags: Lottery, Florida, Money
In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolinas lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
ORLANDO, Fla. – What a great time for this 54-year-old Orlando woman to win big.

Clarivel Diaz claimed the $2 million top prize from the 100X Scratch-Off game, Florida Lottery officials announced.

Diaz chose to claim her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,605,000.

Her winning ticket was purchased from Murphy Express at 6150 South Goldenrod Road in Orlando. The retailer will receive a bonus of $4,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The odds of winning the 100X Scratch-Off are 1 in 3.46.

