More than 100 COVID-19 cases in Duval County; deaths in state reach 54

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The spread of coronavirus in Florida continued on Saturday, with over 100 confirmed cases in Duval County, according to the afternoon numbers released by the Florida Department of Health.

The total confirmed number of cases of coronavirus in Florida reached 3,763 as of noontime, a sharp increase from the 3,198 confirmed cases that were reported Friday evening. A total of 3,608 confirmed cases were reported in Florida residents.

There are now 54 confirmed deaths in the state, up from 46 in the last report. None of the most recent deaths were in Northeast Florida counties. A St. Johns County man is the latest Northeast Florida casualty connected to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new numbers include a total of 115 cases in Duval County (up from 99), 67 cases in Alachua County (up from 60), 48 cases in St. Johns County (up from 42), 24 cases in Clay County (up from 22), six cases in Nassau County (no change).

A total of 12 cases were reported in Putnam County (no change), seven cases in Baker County (no change) and 13 cases in Flagler County (up from 12), three cases in Columbia County (no change) and one case in Bradford County (no change).

On Saturday, the federal testing location in Jacksonville at Lot J outside TIAA Bank Field dropped its temperature requirement of 99.6 degrees or higher. Anyone may receive testing as long as they have respiratory symptoms like a dry cough or shortness of breath.

RELATED: Who can get tested at the Lot J & Prime Osborn testing sites?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is ordering that anyone arriving in the state from Louisiana must self-quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis said Friday he is expanding his quarantine order to include Louisiana after officials in the lightly hit Panhandle worried that people will flee New Orleans as the number of positive tests there climb. The order will require anyone who arrives from Louisiana to isolate themselves for two weeks under the threat of a misdemeanor conviction and a 60-day jail sentence.

He already issued identical restrictions on travelers arriving from the New York area. DeSantis said the Florida Highway Patrol will set up checkpoints to screen cars arriving from Louisiana.

Additionally, the governor said during a news conference Friday he will issue an order barring companies like Airbnb from renting homes and rooms to vacationers for the next two week.