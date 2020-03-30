Florida to suspend waiting period to allow retirees to return to medical, law enforcement jobs

Florida needs all hands on deck to battle the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said there are concerns because those in the medical and law enforcement fields who are exposed to COVID-19 must self-isolate, along with all of their contacts.

“That creates a potential manpower issue,” he said.

To help with those issues, DeSantis said Monday that he will issue an executive order allowing recently retired personnel to return to the workforce right away.

Current Florida law requires them to wait six months from the date of their retirement to work for the state again, but DeSantis is suspending that prohibition.

“We need to have folks who are willing to come return to service,” DeSantis said. “We’re going guns blazing doing all that we can to slow the spread of COVID-19.”