FPL lowering bills to help customers during coronavirus pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You might see a little relief in your electric bill as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Florida Power & Light Company announced a plan Monday to issue a one-time decrease of nearly 25% for the typical residential customer bill as a result of lower fuel costs during the pandemic.

The company says it normally refunds any fuel savings over a course of several months. But FPL has sought permission to grant the annual savings in a single month’s bill in consideration of the financial challenges people are facing.

It would begin May 1, pending Florida Public Service Commission approval, and the savings would vary by rate class.

“Everyone at FPL understands how critical it is to continue to provide reliable electricity and to keep as much money as possible in our customers’ pockets,” FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy said in a statement. “Traditionally, our regulators expect these types of savings to be spread out over the balance of the year. However, challenging times call for exceptional measures. I believe this one-time bill decrease is the most effective way to infuse customers with much-needed money as we all navigate through this difficult and unsettling time together.”