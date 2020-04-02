63ºF

Florida

Ginnie Springs to finally shut down after the governor’s order

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Ginnie Springs is a popular recreation spot and one of the primary water sources of the Santa Fe River.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – A privately-owned springs in High Springs, Florida, known to be a hot party spot during spring break, will shut down after the governor’s order.

“In support of the 30 day stay-at-home order issued today by Governor DeSantis, we will be closed for the month of April, a Facebook post said. "Please follow the Governor’s order and stay at home, and continue to practice social distancing.”

Anyone with a reservation during the month of April will get a refund, the owners said.

