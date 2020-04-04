Florida cases rise nearly 1,000 overnight, over 11,000 in state

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida rose by nearly a thousand across the state overnight, according to the Florida Department of Health, and an additional 43 cases were reported in Duval, the county that still accounts for the majority of cases in Northeast Florida.

As of Saturday at 11 a.m., there were a total of 11,111 confirmed cases in Florida (up from 10,268 Friday evening) and 191 reported deaths in the state. No additional deaths were reported in counties in Northeast Florida. The most recent death in Northeast Florida was a 54-year-old man in Putnam County, which was reported Friday.

In Duval County, there is a total of 366 cases and nine deaths. St. Johns County now has 127 cases and two previously reported deaths. Alachua County has 115 cases and no deaths.

Clay County has 72 cases and six previously reported deaths, Flagler has 29 cases and one previously reported death, Nassau County has 20 cases, Putnum County has 18 cases -- and one previously reported death -- Baker County were still at 11, Bradford County now has six cases, Columbia County has nine cases and Union County still has a single positive case. (Scroll down for map)

On Friday, President Trump announced new federal guidelines from the CDC recommending that Americans wear face coverings when in public. President Trump stressed the recommendations were not requirements and that a variety of homemade coverings were acceptable. Federal officials said that surgical masks and N95 respirator masks should be left for those on the front lines of fighting the spread of the infection.

