Florida COVID-19 cases jump to 12,151 with 218 deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida increased to 12,151, up 606 cases from Saturday evening, according to data released Sunday morning by the Florida Department of Health.

There were 23 additional deaths reported about 10 a.m. Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths in the state up to 218. No additional deaths were reported in counties in Northeast Florida. The most recent death in Northeast Florida was a 54-year-old man in Putnam County, which was reported Friday.

As of Sunday morning, there were 414 confirmed coronavirus cases in Duval County (up 27 cases from Saturday night), with nine previously reported deaths. St. Johns County now has 140 cases (up eight cases) and two previously reported deaths. Alachua County has 122 cases (up six cases) and no deaths. Clay County has 79 cases (up five cases) and six previously reported deaths. Flagler County has 30 cases (up one case) and one previously reported death. Putnam County has 19 cases (up one case) and one previously reported death.

Baker County had 12 cases (up one case), Bradford County had eight cases (up two cases) and Columbia County had 14 cases (up four cases).

The number of cases in Nassau and Union counties remained the same. Nassau County has 21 cases and no deaths, and Union County still has a single positive case.

An update from the Florida Department of Health allows people to now track cases across the state by ZIP code.