11th death in Jacksonville, 2nd in Baker as Florida coronavirus cases reach 16,364

JACKSONVILLE Fla. – Among 19 additional deaths in Florida overnight from complications of COVID-19 was the 11th death in Duval County and a second in Baker County. The state Department of Health on Thursday morning reported 16,364 Florida residents or visitors have now tested positive for coronavirus, with 354 deaths.

Of Northeast Florida’s cases, Duval County continues to have the most cases, with 589. The remaining cases are in St. Johns (162), Alachua (150), Clay (103), Flagler (37), Nassau (29), Putnam (25), Columbia (17), Baker (16), Bradford (20) and Union (2) counties.

There are 24 deaths reported from coronavirus disease in Northeast Florida counties as of Thursday morning.

Details of coronavirus cases identified in Northeast Florida

Across the state, South Florida remains the epicenter of Florida’s caseload.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who imposed a statewide stay-at-home order last week, noted that hospital bed scarcity has yet to become an issue. He noted that the state has roughly 44% bed availability. He said Miami-Dade and Broward counties are right around that mark.

Miami-Dade has by far the most cases of any county so far with 5,745, although Palm Beach County has the most deaths (73).

(To view specific local data, you can track coronavirus cases by ZIP code.)

The Miami Beach Convention Center is being converted into a field hospital during the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will transform the newly renovated facility into a hospital by April 27, news outlets reported Tuesday. Officials have not announced whether the convention center will house coronavirus patients or serve as an overflow hospital.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber told The Miami Herald the decision to install 450 preliminary beds in the center was made in order to prepare the city for the worst-case scenario. “It will sit vacant hopefully until it is dismantled,” Gelber said.

In late March, the state built a 250-bed medical tent in a Miami-Dade park to handle possible overflow patients. Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said that tent would likely remain empty as well.

Officials have not yet determined the total number of beds to place in the convention facility.

As of Thursday morning, the state had administered 152,699 tests. The vast majority (88.6%) of those have come back negative.