74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

Florida

Gov. DeSantis eyes testing for travelers from hot spots

News Service of Florida

Tags: Florida, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Gov. Ron DeSantis
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - APRIL 08: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 08, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. Gov. DeSantis spoke about the U.S. Army Corp. of Engineers converting the convention center into a field hospital with 400 regular hospital beds and 50 ICU beds, with the ability to scale up to 1,000 beds if needed, as the region prepares for a possible surge of coronavirus patients. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - APRIL 08: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 08, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. Gov. DeSantis spoke about the U.S. Army Corp. of Engineers converting the convention center into a field hospital with 400 regular hospital beds and 50 ICU beds, with the ability to scale up to 1,000 beds if needed, as the region prepares for a possible surge of coronavirus patients. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday it would be good to test certain international travelers for COVID-19 as testing improves and becomes more available.

DeSantis pointed to recent issues with cruise-ship passengers who had the virus, as he expressed a desire to require rapid testing of people from COVID-19 hot spots.

“If you’re coming from like a Brazil and or coming from these other places, it would be good to have those tests available and done so that as people come to Florida, we know that people aren’t necessarily carrying the virus,” DeSantis said while attending an event highlighting a COVID-19 field hospital being set up by the U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers inside the Miami Beach Convention Center.

“Miami has gone through a lot here. Other parts of Florida have gone through a lot here,” DeSantis continued. “We’ve had a lot of dislocation economically. We’re trying to mitigate that, and we’re trying to bounce back from it. But to go through all that and then just have people coming in internationally or even domestically and seeding it all over again, I think is a problem.”

DeSantis, who has issued executive orders requiring travelers from the hot spots of New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Louisiana to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving in Florida, said he intends to discuss his proposal with President Donald Trump.

“The fact of the matter is airplanes are what brought the virus to the United States,” DeSantis said, referring to the virus starting in China and then moving to other countries. “We’ve got to think smart about this. But I think we want to have people to be able to function as a society. But I think there are ways to do that much smarter.”

News Service of Florida