Universal Orlando theme parks will remain closed through May

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Studios is the place where you can “ride the movies.” But these days -- you’re just going to be *watching* the movies... and that’s not just because most people are staying home.

Universal Orlando Resort is closed and Thursday they announced they’re going to stay closed through at least the end of May.

That includes the hotels and Citywalk.

Universal says they’re working hard to find solutions to sustain their business-- so they’re going to be paying some folks 80 percent of their pay and they’re going to be furloughing part-time workers.