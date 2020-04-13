Florida coronavirus cases top 20,000; 1,411 in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida rose to 20,601 Monday morning, an increase of 1,254 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Nine more deaths were reported Monday, bringing the statewide death toll to 470.

None of the latest deaths came from Northeast Florida, which now has 1,411 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus across 11 counties. That’s down four from the 1,415 cases reported in the region as of Sunday evening.

Duval County leads Northeast Florida with 692 cases, followed by Alachua (183 cases), St. Johns (175 cases) and Clay (164 cases). The rest of the region’s cases are as follows: Flagler (44), Putnam (43), Nassau (34), Bradford (30), Columbia (27), Baker (17) and Union (2).

View a breakdown of local county-by-county data below: