Florida nears 600 coronavirus-related deaths; no new deaths reported locally

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s coronavirus caseload topped 22,000 overnight, nearing 600 deaths in the state.

No new deaths were reported in Northeast Florida.

As of Wednesday morning, Florida had confirmed 22,081 COVID-19 cases with 3,099 patients hospitalized. The state has now recorded 591 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the Florida Department of Health.

A new death reported Tuesday in Duval County -- an 89-year-old man -- brought the county’s total to 14.

There are now 1,488 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Northeast Florida.

View a breakdown of local county-by-county data below:

It’s unclear how many people have gotten better since contracting the virus. The state does not provide data on the number of people who have recovered.

The state has tested 211,244 people for the coronavirus. The vast majority (88.9%) of tests have been negative, 1,221 were inconclusive and 1,344 are pending.

In Northeast Florida, Duval County (735cases) leads the way, followed by Alachua (196), St. Johns (177), Clay (170), Flagler (45), Putnam (45), Nassau (36), Bradford (35), Columbia (30), Baker (17) and Union (2) counties.

(WJXT)

Our region has seen 31 deaths, with 14 in Duval and nine in Clay. There have also been two each in Baker, Flagler and St. Johns counties, and one each in Bradford and Putnam.

Long-term care facilities are another concern with 176 cases in Northeast Florida connected to long-term care facilities: Clay (61), Duval (50), Bradford (24), Alachua (18), Baker (12), Columbia (5), Nassau (2), Putnam (2), Flagler (1), St. Johns (1).