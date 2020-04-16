Florida nears 23,000 coronavirus cases; deaths up to 633

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s coronavirus caseload neared 23,000 Thursday morning, an increase of 816 cases in the past 24 hours, the Florida Department of Health said.

Nineteen additional deaths were counted overnight, bringing the statewide death toll to 633.

Health department data show that 3,305 people have been hospitalized throughout the state, with the majority of those being people ages 65 and older, the most at-risk population.

It’s unclear how many patients have gotten better since the outbreak began as the state does not provide recovery data.

Of the state’s total cases, 1,542 have been confirmed across 11 counties in Northeast Florida, a region that has recorded 32 deaths as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Northeast Florida has 1,542 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, according to the health department. (WJXT 2020)

Duval County continues to pace Northeast Florida with 769 cases, followed by Alachua (199), St. Johns (181), Clay (170), Putnam (47), Flagler (46), Nassau (40), Bradford (37), Columbia (34), Baker (17) and Union (2) counties.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.