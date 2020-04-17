73ºF

Fort Myers Police Department thanks health care heroes in beautiful way

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

FORT MEYERS, Fla. – Heroes thanking heroes.

The Fort Myers Police Department said thank you to health care heroes at Lee Memorial Hospital Thursday night.

Officers were spotted holding giant letters that read “FMPD THANKS YOU” that could be seen from the top floors of the hospital.

Many employees came out and expressed their thanks, and some even pulled out their phones and shined lights back at the police from inside!

“It was a very ￼special moment to watch as both were expressing gratitude toward each other,” Lee Memorial Hospital said.

