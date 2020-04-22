No new Northeast Florida deaths as state nears 900 COVID-19 fatalities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Overnight numbers show what appears to be a leveling off for coronavirus infections in Northeast Florida.

Duval County’s total of positive cases went up by 16, but most other area counties went up only a few cases or none at all.

Among the new cases this week, Clay County reported its first case in a child, a17-year-old boy, and Duval County reported three new cases in children: a boy under the age of 1, a 4-year-old girl and a 7-year-old girl.

No new local deaths were reported in the 11 Northeast Florida counties. The statewide death toll is now 893, including 41 deaths in Northeast Florida, according to data released Wednesday morning by the Florida Department of Health.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, 28,309 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19 and 4,288 of them have been hospitalized at some point with the respiratory illness.

Jacksonville has come under scrutiny after Mayor Lenny Curry’s decision to reopen the beaches on a limited basis for exercise. Curry said he’s following the data and that as long as people are responsible, and follow social distancing guidelines, the beaches can stay open with restrictions.

Curry’s approach to reopening the beaches was a central point on a phone conference Wednesday morning with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Reopen Florida Task Force.

Mayors from all across Florida and beachside hotel/resort owners were very interested in hearing from Curry about how limited access to the beach is working right now in Duval County.

Duval County’s model was well-received by task force members and might end up being the model for the entire state.

However the state moves forward, DeSantis said, testing for the virus and antibody tests will need to be expanded.

“The public will have a lot more confidence in the reopening if they see there’s testing in place,” DeSantis said.

So far, roughly 289,000 tests have been administered in Florida, according to the health department. The vast majority (90%) of those results have come back negative. Another 591 were inconclusive and 1,258 are pending. It’s unclear how many people have gotten better since testing positive.

A total of 1,897 cases have been reported in Northeast Florida. Nearly half of them are in Jacksonville, the state’s largest and most populous city. Duval (925 cases) leads the region, followed by Clay (257), Alachua (227), St. Johns (195), Flagler (78), Putnam (65), Nassau (46), Bradford (42), Columbia (42), Baker (17) and Union (3) counties.