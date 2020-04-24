Jacksonville man among new deaths as Florida surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 fatalities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 67-year-old Duval County man was among 25 new deaths reported overnight, as Florida’s coronavirus death toll reached 1,012, according to data from the state health department.

Florida now has 30,174 positive COVID-19 cases with 4,699 patients hospitalized by the sometimes deadly virus.

Northeast Florida’s 11 counties sit just shy of 2,000 coronavirus cases with Duval County being the hardest hit (950).

Most area counties went up no more than a handful of cases overnight. Alachua County’s caseload increased by nine from the last count and now sits at 240. Clay County has 265 cases, St. Johns has 201, followed by Putnam (78), Nassau (49), Columbia (47), Bradford (42), Baker (19) and Union (3).

Tracking county-by-county cases, deaths

Among the new local cases are two Duval County children -- a 1-year-old girl and an infant boy -- a Putnam County 7-year-old girl and a 12-year-old St. Johns County boy.

Since early March, more than 318,800 tests have been administered in Florida, according to the health department. The vast majority (89.9%) of those results have come back negative. The state has not reported a number of people who have recovered from the disease.