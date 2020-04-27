Jacksonville sees 19th COVID-19 death as Florida’s death toll reaches 1,088

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County recorded its 19th coronavirus-related death Monday as officials strategize ways to slowly reopen Jacksonville’s economy.

The Florida Department of Health reported 14 additional deaths in the past 24 hours, including two patients in Clay and Duval counties, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,088.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, 32,138 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19, 5,010 of whom have been hospitalized with the respiratory illness. That’s compared to 610 cases and 13 hospitalizations reported Sunday morning.

In Northeast Florida, a total of 2,107 cases and 47 deaths have been confirmed across 11 counties. With 990 positive tests and 19 deaths, Duval County remains the hardest hit in the region.

Over 357,000 tests have been administered in Florida since early March, according to the health department. The vast majority (90.8%) have had negative results, 565 were inconclusive and 1,099 are still pending.

The state has yet to provide data on the number of people who have recovered since testing positive.

On Sunday, Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed confidence that parts of the state are now “on the other side” of the coronavirus outbreak, and said he would soon announce whether he would lift edicts that shut down much of Florida’s economy in the wake of the pandemic.

During a news briefing at an Orlando medical center, the governor again said that the “hysteria” in the early weeks of the outbreak has not materialized in Florida, despite dire predictions that speculated many more deaths than the 1,074 the state has thus far recorded.

DeSantis, however, said reopening the state would be done methodically and said he would be reviewing recommendations from a task force he convened to inform his decisions.